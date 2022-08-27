High pressure will build across the Great Lakes to the Northeast this weekend, bringing sunshine. A light northeasterly flow will keep the humidity on the pleasant side. Afternoon readings will top out in the seasonal low to mid-80s.

As winds turn southerly Sunday, the humidity will increase and temperatures will reach the upper 80s, with some puffy clouds. An isolated shower or storm could develop over the western part of the state toward evening

The next chance for widespread showers and storms will arrive Monday afternoon and linger into Tuesday ahead of a cold front.

A pleasantly cool autumn-like surge of air from central Canada will bring comfortable temperatures to begin the month of September, heading into Labor Day weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. High 83

Tonight: Mainly clear, mild. Low 63

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer, sticky. High 90

Monday: More clouds, humid, pop-up storms. High 88 (71)

Tuesday: Morning showers, clearing later. High 82 (69)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (61)

Thursday: Sunny, cooler. High 77 (57)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 79 (55)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (58)