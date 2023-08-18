A cold front brought evening rain on Thursday, followed by a northwesterly flow of cooler and drier air to start the weekend, as high pressure builds in. Expect a pleasant day in the upper 70s, under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

The weekend looks to be sunny, with a warming trend that will noticeable on Sunday. High pressure will become established over the Ohio Valley and then drift east on Sunday, initiating a southwesterly flow of very warm and humid air that will push readings up to 90 degrees.

Next week looks to be hot and humid, with dry conditions until the weekend.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 77

Tonight: Mainly clear, cooler. Low 55

Saturday: Sunny. High 81

Sunday: Sunny, warmer. High 89 (60)

Monday: Mostly sunny. hot, humid. High 91 (68)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 89 (69)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 87 (67)

Thursday: Sunny, hot. High 93 (70)