High pressure building down from the Great Lakes will promote partly cloudy skies and comfortable weather, with seasonably warm readings in the mid-80s this afternoon. Skies will be clear overnight, allowing for a pleasant night with a light easterly flow.

Monday will be quite warm, with increasing humidity, and a southerly flow behind high pressure sliding off to the east. A cold front will bring the next chance for showers, mainly across the south.

Skies will be partly sunny Wednesday, with an isolated shower, as a secondary cold front slips through in the afternoon.

Dry weather is expected the rest of the week, with seasonal afternoons in the mid-80s. Warmer weather will return next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly cloudy, seasonal. High 86

Tonight: Clear. Low 65

Monday: Sunny, warm. High 89

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers south. High 86 (68)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High 83 (63)

Thursday: Sunny. High 84 (61)

Friday: Sunny. High 87 (59)

Saturday: Sunny, warm. High 89 (62)