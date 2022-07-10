High pressure building down from the Great Lakes will promote partly cloudy skies and comfortable weather, with seasonably warm readings in the mid-80s this afternoon. Skies will be clear overnight, allowing for a pleasant night with a light easterly flow.
Monday will be quite warm, with increasing humidity, and a southerly flow behind high pressure sliding off to the east. A cold front will bring the next chance for showers, mainly across the south.
Skies will be partly sunny Wednesday, with an isolated shower, as a secondary cold front slips through in the afternoon.
Dry weather is expected the rest of the week, with seasonal afternoons in the mid-80s. Warmer weather will return next weekend.
Forecast
- Sunday: Partly cloudy, seasonal. High 86
- Tonight: Clear. Low 65
- Monday: Sunny, warm. High 89
- Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers south. High 86 (68)
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High 83 (63)
- Thursday: Sunny. High 84 (61)
- Friday: Sunny. High 87 (59)
- Saturday: Sunny, warm. High 89 (62)