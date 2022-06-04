High pressure will settle over the Ohio Valley bringing a dry northwesterly flow of air. Afternoon readings will reach the upper 70s, under mainly sunny skies. Readings tonight will fall into the comfortable upper 50s, with some patchy clouds linked to an upper-level disturbance. Cooler readings in the upper 40s and low 50s are expected in southern Ohio, where skies will remain mainly clear.

A southerly flow behind high pressure moving to the east on Sunday will result in a warming trend, pushing afternoon highs back into the low 80s, with some passing clouds across the north. Clouds will gradually increase late Sunday night, with milder overnight readings in the 60s.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week. Showers and storms are likely Monday afternoon and evening, lingering into early Tuesday, until a cold front pushes east in the afternoon.

The weather will clear late Tuesday and most of Wednesday, before another cold front approaches, accompanied by scattered showers and storms overnight into Thursday.

The weather will be mainly sunny and drier at the end of the week, with pleasant temperatures in the mid-70s.

Forecast

Saturday: Bright sunshine, nice. High 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 83

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, storms p.m. High 86 (64)

Tuesday: Early showers, some sun. High 80 (68)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late storm. High 79 (61)

Thursday: Partly sunny, shower possible. High 77 (61)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 76 (57)