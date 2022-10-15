We are enjoying another crisp breezy, crisp fall day in the wake of a cold front, as high pressure settles in. Temperatures will reach the low 60s. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of an upper level disturbance.

Sunday will be a little milder, with afternoon readings will reach the mid-60s, though still slightly below normal. The sky will be mostly clear after some patchy early morning clouds dissipate.

A stronger cold front will arrive Sunday night, accompanied by breezy and unseasonably chilly weather next week. Daytime temperatures will hover in the 40s Monday and Tuesday, with gusty northwesterly winds carrying considerable cloudiness and isolated lake-effect showers, which could mix with a few snowflakes or graupel. Morning readings Tuesday and Wednesday will be near freezing.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, crisp. High 60

Tonight: Some clouds, light wind. Low 47

Sunday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 69

Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy, colder. High 48 (41)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, quite chilly, rain/snow shower. High 45 (33)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chilly. High 49 (34)

Thursday: Crisp sunshine, breezy p.m. High 55 (32)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 59 (37)