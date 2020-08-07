Beautiful weekend ahead, much needed rain returns with storms too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, low 60

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds later, high 86

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated evening shower, high 90

Monday: Partly sunny, few pm storms, high 90

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storms, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been another very nice day with a scattering of clouds around our area. Temps have been close to normal today, with dry air still in place. Expect that we will see clearing skies overnight with little to no wind and lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Saturday will be a beautiful start with tons of sunshine and temps pushing into the upper 70s to near 80 by lunch, afternoon highs will top in the mid to upper 80s with a few more clouds later in the day. Saturday night will be comfortable again in the lower 60s to near 60.

Sunday skies will remain sunny early, with clouds later and a bit more humidity later in the day. There is still a slight chance we could see a pop-up by Sunday evening, otherwise temps will be hot near 90 for the afternoon high.

Monday we start to get into a more unstable pattern with heat, humidity, and rain & storms. Expect highs again near 90 on Monday with a chance of storms late in the day. Tuesday will see better chances of showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.

The weak cold front will slowly dip into our area late Wednesday with showers and storms. This will keep our highs in the upper 80s. The front will sag south on Thursday, but be close enough to give us more shower chances, and highs near normal in the middle 80s.

We will see that front drift northward by late next week, which means more chances of showers and storms with highs in the middle 80s again.

-Dave