QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 53

Saturday: Mainly Sunny, high 78

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Monday: Sct’d clouds, pm storms, high 82

Tuesday: Chance t-showers, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

After a beautiful day today, we will see a few cooler nights ahead in the lower to middle 50s under clear skies. Saturday will be equally as nice, with sunny skies, and highs in the upper 70s. We should be a few degrees warmer on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s with a few clouds around.

Monday clouds and humidity will increase a bit as we will be ahead of our next system which will bring in rain showers and a chance of storms late in the day on Monday into Monday night. Temps will still top in the lower 80s on Monday.

Tuesday expect a chance of t-showers, especially earlier in the day, with highs getting back into the lower 70s. We will see a bit of a lull in between systems Tuesday late into Wednesday, with pop-ups later in the day on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

That system will slowly pass to our east southeast on Thursday with slow clearing and highs in the middle 70s. Expect a mix of clouds for next Friday with highs in the middle 70s.

-Dave