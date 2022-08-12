Sunshine will be abundant today and Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the pleasant upper 70s, and morning lows Saturday will be in the 50s, with upper 40s in the cooler areas to the north and east, reflecting a refreshing change after a steamy start to August.

A disturbance will drift across the region later in the weekend, bringing some showers on Sunday and Monday. Highs will dip down into the mid-70s with clouds and occasional rain.

Temperatures will remain on the pleasant side through next week, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Dry weather will return beginning Tuesday, with only an isolated shower chance midweek.

Forecast

Friday: Pleasant sunshine, low humidity. High 78

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 56

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers at night. High 78

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, storms. High 75 (62)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, shower in spots. High 81 (63)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80 (62)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late shower. High 79 (60)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 81 (60)