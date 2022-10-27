QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase later, low 39

Friday: Partly cloudy, clearing skies, high 62

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 67

Sunday: Showers later, high 64

Monday: Scattered showers, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today with temps a couple degrees below normal but with plenty of sunshine. Expect mostly clear skies early this evening with some high clouds returning overnight tonight with lows dropping to the upper 30s tonight.

Expect those thin clouds to fade during the day giving way to mostly sunny skies again with temps a degree or two above normal on Friday in the lower 60s. Friday night expect beautiful weather for the first week of FFN playoffs with temps in the middle 50s early and dropping to the upper 40s late in the games.

Saturday should be a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Clouds will start to increase ahead of our next weather system. These clouds will stream in from the southwest with the low. It will shoot rain showers into our area especially by the 2nd half of the day on Sunday.

High temps will in the middle 60s on Sunday. Rain will be the highest chance by Sunday night with lows only in the lower 50s. Expect scattered showers possible on Monday with that departing low will give showers for at least the first half of the day on Monday. Highs on Monday will remain above normal in the middle 60s.

Tuesday as the low exits to the northeast, expect highs in the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies. We will see more sunshine and very pleasant weather for the middle to late part of next work week with highs in the mid to upper 60s, well above normal.

-Dave