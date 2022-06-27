QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear skies, low 53

Tuesday: Sunny skies, high 82

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some pm clouds, high 86

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 91

Friday: Sunny & muggy, few pm storms, high 93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today, with tons of sunshine and temps about a handful below normal around 80. Expect clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 50s in the city, with some upper 40s outside of town. Tuesday will be another great day with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with some clouds later, and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Thursday the heat and the humidity will ramp up a bit with mostly sunny skies again and highs in the lower 90s.

Ahead of a cold front we will see mostly sunny skies, with humidity and heat blasting in our area, highs will reach into the lower to middle 90s on Friday. Friday late ahead of the cold front we could see some isolated pop-up storms in our area. The rain and storm chances will ramp up heading into the holiday weekend.

For Red, White, and Boom, expect hot conditions, with temps still in the 80s with higher humidity in the evening. The only thing that will drop those temps is if we get a pop-up storm over the city. Into the weekend, we will will have more on/off storms on Saturday with highs in the middle 80s.

Expect a few isolated showers early on Sunday with the front pushing south, it will stall just to the south of the Ohio River. Expect mixed clouds through the day with highs in the middle 80s. The front will keep some clouds around for Monday for the holiday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

-Dave