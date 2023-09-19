A mix of sun and clouds and fall-like temperatures continue for another day. Some clouds will linger through this evening, with a few showers across northern Ohio diminishing around sunset. Highs will reach the mid-70s, and then readings will cool quickly later tonight into the 50s, with a few areas of valley fog.

Wednesday will start off with sunshine, before a few clouds develop with another weak upper-air disturbance passes north of the region. Temperatures will rebound to near 80 degrees.

A large upper-level low in the Midwest will drift slowly across the Midwest, as high pressure slides off to the east of Ohio, creating a light southerly flow for the remainder of the week. The skies will be mostly sunny, despite some high clouds. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80s Thursday and Friday. A stray shower is possible Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be seasonably mild, with highs in the upper 70s, and a mix of sun and clouds. A southern system could swipe the eastern part of the state with some moisture on Sunday, joined by the lumbering upper low over the Mississippi Valley, though moisture will be limited. A few showers could develop later Sunday into Monday.

Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, pleasant. High 75

Tonight: Evening clouds, clearing, cool, light fog. Low 55

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 80

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (57)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 83 (59)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 79 (57)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 77 (57)

Monday: More clouds, scattered showers. High 78 (60)