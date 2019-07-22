Beautiful weather moving in

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Slow clearing, cooler, low 60

Tuesday: Clearing skies, high 79

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, high 81

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

We are continuing to watch a cold front work through the area, and this will provide a few early evening showers, then mostly cloudy skies. After sunset tonight, the temps will fall back into the middle 60s late.

Tuesday will start off with a mix of clouds early, and temps in the upper 50s to around 60. Skies will gradually clear through the day on Tuesday with highs topping off in the upper 70s to near 80. More clouds to the east should keep the temps down a couple of degrees in the middle to upper 70s.

Wednesday will see a few more clouds as a weak disturbance will throw some clouds our way, but should keep rain showers mainly north and east of us. Temps will remain below normal in the lower 80s for Wednesday.

High pressure will work back in and take command of our area for the rest of the week and into the weekend. The biggest changes we should see is the location of the high, which will move east through the week/weekend.

This will give us a drier (humidity) 2nd half of the work week, but as the high moves east we will get on the backside of the high and the temps and humidity will surge back in. Expect temps near normal on Thursday in the middle 80s.

Friday temps will climb back to the upper 80s with a bit more humidity. I expect numbers near 90 on Saturday and Sunday with humidity creeping back in. And the high will still be in control early next week giving us sunshine and highs in the lower 90s.

-Dave