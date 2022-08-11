Skies cleared this morning following the passage of a cold front, as high pressure builds down from Canada into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures cooled this morning into the upper 50s and low 60s in central Ohio for the first time this month.

A secondary cold front could trigger a few late day showers, with skies alternating between sun and clouds. Readings will top out near 80 degrees. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in to start the weekend, after a steamy start to August.

Sunshine will be abundant Saturday, with a few clouds. A disturbance will drift across the region later in the weekend, bringing some showers beginning on Sunday and lingering into early next week. Highs will dip down into the mid-70s with clouds and occasional rain.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, passing shower p.m. High 80 (62)

Tonight: Clearing, comfortable. Low 55

Friday: Pleasant sunshine, low humidity. High 78

Saturday: Sunny. High 80 (57)

Sunday: Clouds return, few showers. High 75 (64)

Monday: Showers linger. High 78 (62)

Tuesday: More showers. High 77 (62)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 78 (60)