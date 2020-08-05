Beautiful weather heading into the weekend, 90 degree heat returns

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 57

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies, nice, high 82

Friday: Some clouds, bit warmer, high 84

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 88

Sunday: Partly cloudy, few isolated storms late, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a nice fall-like day today with highs in the middle to upper 70s as some more clouds moved into our area. It will remain nice and crisp this evening as temps fall into the lower 60s by midnight.

Overnight we will have partly cloudy skies, with light north breeze, and lows again in the middle to upper 50s. Thursday will be a lot like today with sunshine and clouds mixed, and highs in the lower 80s.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs back into the lower to middle 80s. The humidity will slowly increase over the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday. Sunday will see more clouds, more heat, and a few storms late in the day.

Highs on Sunday will top near 90, with a few pop-up storms in the heat of the day. However, as we head into early next week we will see more showers and storms popping up during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

High temps will remain in the upper 80s on Monday. Tuesday will remain near 90 with the storms late, and Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s with our best chance of storms, but it will not be a great chance.

-Dave