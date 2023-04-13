High pressure along the Mid-Atlantic Coast continues to bring fair weather to the region and warm southerly breezes. Temperatures will reach into upper 70s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.
Clouds will increase Thursday night, as low pressure in the South drifts northeastward, bringing a chance for isolated showers on Friday.
An approaching cold front will bring an increasing threat of showers and a few storms late Saturday into early Sunday, as low pressure tracks through the Upper Midwest.
Chilly air will follow early next week, with lingering showers on Monday.
Forecast
- Thursday: Sunny. High 80
- Tonight: Mostly clear, clouds late. Low 52
- Friday: More clouds, few showers p.m. High 77
- Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, showers at night. High 77 (57)
- Sunday: Showers. High 64 (58)
- Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. High 56 (42)
- Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 55 (40)
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 67 (39)