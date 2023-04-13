High pressure along the Mid-Atlantic Coast continues to bring fair weather to the region and warm southerly breezes. Temperatures will reach into upper 70s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

Clouds will increase Thursday night, as low pressure in the South drifts northeastward, bringing a chance for isolated showers on Friday.

An approaching cold front will bring an increasing threat of showers and a few storms late Saturday into early Sunday, as low pressure tracks through the Upper Midwest.

Chilly air will follow early next week, with lingering showers on Monday.

Forecast

Thursday: Sunny. High 80

Tonight: Mostly clear, clouds late. Low 52

Friday: More clouds, few showers p.m. High 77

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, showers at night. High 77 (57)

Sunday: Showers. High 64 (58)

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. High 56 (42)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 55 (40)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 67 (39)