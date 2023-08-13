A cold front pushed south of the area into Kentucky, following a stormy Saturday, providing lots of sunshine and less humidity. Patchy clouds developed this afternoon, and high clouds will also increase from the west. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

Skies will turn cloudy overnight, as the humidity rises and a warm front approaches from the southwest.. Morning readings will be in the upper 60s.

The strong disturbance will draw considerable moisture into Ohio on Monday, with periods of showers and storms capable of producing locally heavy rain in the afternoon and evening. A few storms across the southern part of the state could be heavy, closer to the path of low pressure traveling along a frontal boundary. Temperatures will hold in the 70s.

Showers and a few storms will end later Monday evening, followed by breezy and much cooler air weather on Tuesday, with a lingering early shower. Readings will be unseasonably cool, more like early fall, in the mid-70s, as high pressure builds down from Canada.

The rest of the week will be pleasant for mid-August, with gradual warming to seasonal levels.

Forecast

Sunday: Mix sun and clouds. High 85

Monday: Becoming cloudy. High 69

Monday: Showers, storms. High 78

Tuesday: Clouds, sprinkles, breezy, cool. High 73 (64)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 79 (58)

Thursday: Few clouds. High 83 (60)

Friday: Sunny. High 83 (65)

Saturday: Sunny, warm. High 87 (63)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot. High 91 (70)