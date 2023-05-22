QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 80

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 57

Tuesday: Warm sunshine, high 82

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 80

Thursday: Cooler sunshine, high 69

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We have got a really beautiful stretch of weather settling in for Central Ohio. It starts with today, with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, light wind speeds, and highs topping out right near 80 for Columbus.

For Tuesday, we’ll be even warmer, with highs into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. We will have the chance for a very light sprinkle, mainly late in the day, but otherwise another mostly dry and gorgeous day in the forecast.

That sprinkle chance lingers into part of Wednesday as a cold front begins to work through the state. Wednesday will still be mainly dry, however, with mostly clear skies, and highs remaining near 80.

We get behind the cold front on Thursday, and temperatures drop back to the upper 60s to near 70 for Columbus, marking the coolest day of the workweek.

We start to warm back up by Friday, with temperatures back into the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.

-McKenna