QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear skies, winds become calm, low 43

Tuesday: Mainly Sunny, high 72

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, clouds late, high 74

Thursday: Frontal rains, high 68

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

After a chilly start this morning, we had a beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs back into the upper 60s to near 70. Skies will remain mainly clear overnight tonight with temps falling back into the lower 40s for overnight lows. We should stay a few degrees warmer on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week as temps will push up into the middle 70s. Sunshine will be the rule for much of the day, with cloud cover increasing later in the day. Clouds will be the rule ahead of a cold front on Wednesday night, with some scattered rain showers mixed in too. Lows will stay in the 50s to start Thursday.

We should see our temps push into the upper 60s on Thursday with rain showers expected with a cold front pushing across our area. I expect that we will see showers ending Thursday night with temps falling into the middle to upper 40s for Friday morning. Friday looks to be a blustery day with winds up at time and a mix of clouds. This will keep temps near 60.

Saturday, mixed clouds will be the rule again with some patchy drizzle possible, and highs in the upper 50s to near 60. More sunshine will be expected on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. We will see a few showers possible overnight Sunday night into Monday, with temps remaining close to normal next Monday in the lower 60s.

-Dave