QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warm, high 76

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 57

Sunday: Showers and storms, high 75

Monday: Scattered storms/showers, high 77

Tuesday: Isolated storms, high 77

Wednesday: Clearing up, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

What a start to the weekend! Saturday will make it back to the 70s and likely get a bit warmer than Friday. Most of us will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Plenty of sunshine with just a couple of clouds will move through our skies today.

Sunday will see a bit of a turn in the forecast. Temperatures will be just as warm, but the skies won’t be as clear. Scattered showers will start in the morning right after sunrise. Most of Central Ohio will get a taste of that weather. Closer to noon, a couple of thunderstorms could develop as the system moves to the east.

There is a brief break from the wet weather on Sunday in the evening. But, rain chances are going to stay steady for the next couple of days. More showers last into Monday with a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon once again. Even Tuesday, we’re set up with a repeat of the two days before.

Temperatures will slightly climb through all of this wet weather. We’re pushing the upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday. After the rain clears out, we get slightly cooler for Wednesday. The mid 70s ride along into that following weekend.

Plenty of sunshine takes hold for the end of this upcoming week, so at least rain isn’t here to stay when it arrives!

-Joe