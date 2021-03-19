Beautiful start to Spring, warmer temps quick to return

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear, chilly, low 25

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 58

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 63

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 64

Tuesday: Clouds increase, rain at night, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a slightly cooler than normal day today, and really a good indication of how strong the sun is this time of the year. Even with a cold airmass and a cold north breeze, temps were very close to normal.

Winds will relax tonight and become light overnight with temps plunging to the lower to middle 20s to start the day on Saturday. Spring officially starts at 5:37am on Saturday, and it will be about a half dozen plus below normal. But with a light east breeze, numbers will bounce 30-35° in the afternoon back into the upper 50s.

Sunday will start closer to normal in the lower 30s and climb to the lower to mid 60s with sunny skies. We will remain sunny on Monday with highs in the middle 60s. We will start off mostly sunny Tuesday, but will cloud up with highs in the mid 60s.

Showers return Tuesday night with lows near 50. Rain showers will remain around our area ahead of the next slower moving weather system. We will have scattered showers, mild in the middle 60s on Wednesday. Thursday expect more showers around with highs near 60.

We will see a few more showers possible Friday morning with clearing and cooler conditions later with highs near normal in the mid 50s.

-Dave