High pressure will provide sunshine mixed with some afternoon clouds and comfortable humidity to open the month of September on a pleasant note. Afternoon temperatures will edge up into the mid-80s. Skies will clear overnight allowing readings to cool off into the low 60s.

After a seasonally warm group of days, temperatures will rise a little above normal levels during the start of the holiday weekend, as winds turn southerly behind departing high pressure.

A gradual increase in moisture and a weak surface boundary will contribute to scattered showers and storms each day beginning on Saturday, though coverage will be spotty.

Temperatures will cool off slightly, with highs in the low 80s, due to more cloud cover later in the weekend. The threat of scattered storms will continue through Tuesday, until a cold front pushes the moisture farther east around the middle of next week.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly cloudy, seasonal. High 84

Tonight: Clear, mild. Low 63

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 86

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, pop-up storms. High 85 (67)

Sunday: Partly sunny, few showers, storms. High 81 (67)

Monday: Partly sunny, isolated storm p.m. High 83 (66)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers, storm. High 82 (65)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 83 (63)