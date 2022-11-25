Mild weather and sunny skies this afternoon will provide ideal travel conditions, as a cold front works east toward the Atlantic Coast. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than on Thanksgiving but still be above normal for late November, with a high in the low to mid-50s.

High pressure will slide east across the region on Saturday, resulting in partly cloudy skies and seasonable weather for the OSU-Michigan Rivalry Game. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s at kickoff.

A developing storm in the southern Plains will reach Indiana early Sunday, accompanied by periods of rain Saturday night and part of Sunday, which may be heavy at times. Rainfall totals will range upwards of an inch. Conditions will turn windy in the afternoon, as low pressure lifts across the Great Lakes, drawing down slightly cooler air.

A second round of showers will move across the state Sunday evening into the overnight ahead of a cold front, before drier air arrives. High pressure will bring sunshine to start the last week of November. Rain returns on Wednesday, followed by a blast of cold air for the opening days of December.

Forecast

Friday: Sunny, mild. High 52

Tonight: Clear, chilly. Low 31

Saturday: Mainly sunny, clouds later, rain at night. High: 55

Sunday: Showers, windy, mild. High 59 (44)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 46 (39)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 53 (34)

Wednesday: Showers. High 54 (46)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, colder. High 38 (31)