QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly dry, high 83

Tonight: Clear skies, low 61

Monday: More sunshine, high 81

Tuesday: Sunshine, seasonable, high 84

Wednesday: Few clouds, high 85

Thursday: Few PM storms, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday morning!

Skies have cleared out for the end of the weekend, giving us blue skies across the board for Sunday. Temperatures are slightly cooler and a lot of humidity from the previous week has been pushed out, helping us feel a little more comfortable. We manage to keep this trend going into the new month!

A few clouds move in and out of our skies throughout Sunday. By this evening, a few more start to build in, leaving us partly cloudy to end off the day. A disturbance brings some stray showers and possibly an isolated storm to the northeastern corner of Ohio. It’s possible we see some of those stray away into our neck of the woods as we get closer to sundown. By midnight, we’re dry once again.

High pressure will setup to our northwest in the coming days. The switch to northerly flow will keep us a little cooler through Monday as we top out in the lower 80s. More importantly, it continues to push humidity out. Dewpoints will be in the 50s for the first half of the upcoming week, making the air a lot more bearable outside.

Sunny skies continue into the middle of the week. Scattered showers and storms move in starting late on Thursday as a low pressure center approaches. Most of our rain builds overnight into Friday. A cold front moves in to push all of that out of the way by the weekend.

-Joe