Beautiful midweek, rain & a much colder finish ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 45

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 71

Thursday: Sunshine early, clouds later, with rain & cold front, high 68

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 55

Saturday: Frosty start, cool afternoon high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been quite beautiful today with temps surging nearly 20+ degrees from morning lows to afternoon highs. The temps will fall into the lower 50s by midnight tonight with a light southwest breeze. Expect skies to remain mainly clear overnight with lows in the mid to lower 40s.

Wednesday will start off mainly sunny, and turn partly cloudy during the day, temps will push into the middle 60s by midday, with afternoon highs into the lower 70s with lots of sunshine. Sunshine and warmer temps to start the day on Thursday with lows in the middle 50s, but by late in the day the clouds will increase a lot.

We will see rain coming in late in the day on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. The cold front will bring rains too on Thursday with temps falling into the lower 40s Friday morning. Friday expect mostly clear skies, with highs back into the middle 50s only. This will set up a cool night for the Football Friday Nite games.

Saturday expect mostly sunny skies, with highs back into the upper 50s to near 60. Sunday we will see clouds increasing with highs in the lower 60s. Mostly cloudy skies to start next work week, we will see a few isolated showers on Monday with highs in the upper 50s.

The next cold front will arrive by the middle of next work week, with highs on Tuesday in the middle 50s with scattered rain showers.

-Dave