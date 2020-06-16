Beautiful mid-week, heat, humidity, and showers not far away

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, nice again, low 59

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Thursday: Sunshine early, clouds later, chance of showers & few rumbles, high 86

Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated pop-ups, high 87

Saturday: Mostly sunny, muggy & warm, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

Today was another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and clouds mixed, and temps running right about normal for this time of the year in the lower 80s. We continue to have a easterly influence and this is due to a system to our southeast. Tonight we will see clearing skies and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

On Wednesday we will have sunshine early, with clouds later again with highs in the lower 80s, or about normal again. Wednesday night temps will remain near normal in the lower 60s. Thursday will start off nice with a good deal of sunshine early, but clouds will return late.

The system that has continued to be parked along the east coast will start to go north, and it will potentially bring some rain showers back into our area on Thursday later in the day with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Friday we will remain warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s with a few pop-ups late.

I expect Saturday to be our hottest day of the week as we will have a good deal of sunshine with highs close to 90. Summer officially starts on Saturday at 5:43pm. Sunday for Father’s Day we will have the influence of an incoming front.

I expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday with better chances of storms in the afternoon and evening hours as highs will top in the upper 80s again. Monday and Tuesday we will have a series of systems that will slide through the area. This will bring in some cooler more seasonal air, and rain chances for Monday & Tuesday next week.

Highs will be in the middle to lower 80s both afternoons.

-Dave