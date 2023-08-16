High pressure brought more sunshine and pleasant conditions, with some puffy clouds on the back edge of departing low pressure aloft. Afternoon readings will reach the upper 70s. Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight, with morning readings in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A cold front will approach from the northwest Thursday evening, which will trigger scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s.

Behind the front, slightly cooler air will offer a nice start to the weekend. Expect another day in the upper 70s on Friday, under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky.

The weekend looks to be sunny. High pressure will become established and then drift east on Sunday, initiating a southwesterly flow of very warm and more humid air that will push readings up toward 90 degrees by early next week.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy, clearing. Low 61

Thursday: Partly sunny, late-day showers, storm. High 83

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 78 (60)

Saturday: Sunny. High 81 (57)

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 89 (61)

Monday: Mostly sunny. hot, humid. High 90 (65)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 88 (67)