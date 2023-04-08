COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the wake of a stormy week, dry weather will prevail through the holiday weekend and continue through much of next week.

After a chilly morning in the mid-30s, look for more sunshine through some high, thin clouds. Afternoon temperatures will nudge closer to our average high of 60 degrees. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly, with lows on Easter sunrise dipping into the mid-30s.

High pressure will build over the region this weekend, providing light winds and lots of sunshine. Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny, with seasonable afternoon readings in the low 60s.

A southerly return flow will develop on Monday, marking the beginning of a warming trend. A few clouds will arrive ahead of a weakening cold front heading into Tuesday, but dry weather is expected until the the end of the week. Warm weather will return, with highs in the 70s, starting on Tuesday.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 59

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Low 36

Easter: Sunny. High 63

Monday: Partly cloudy, mild. High 67 (39)

Tuesday: Some clouds. High 69 (44)

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High 74 (50)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 78 (51)

Friday: Few showers. High 75 (56)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 72 (45)