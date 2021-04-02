Beautiful holiday weekend, warming up each day after chilly start

Crisp sunshine and light winds will prevail under a chilly dome of high pressure building in to start the holiday weekend. A freeze warning will be in effect again early Saturday across southern Ohio, where the growing season is farther along.

Temperatures dipped into the low 20s this morning, with colder spots reaching the upper 10s–only a few degrees above the daily-record lows.

As winds turn southerly Saturday, temperatures will warm quickly, after a frosty start, into the upper 50s. Even milder weather arrives for Easter Sunday, with highs reaching the mid-60s, under a partly cloudy sky.

The weather warms up substantially during the first full week of April, with a noticeable increase in cloud cover. Moisture will gradually return from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a developing storm system in the Central states. A few showers will break out Monday evening along a warm front in northern Ohio, with a sprinkle possible farther south.

Tuesday and Wednesday will turn mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and a few storms. Highs will reach the low 70s. Eventually, low pressure and a trailing cold front will cross the region Thursday and Friday, with more numerous showers and storms.

