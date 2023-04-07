COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the wake of a stormy period, high pressure will build over the region and settle in for the holiday weekend.

After a chilly morning in the mid-30s, we’ll see sunshine filtered by high clouds. Temperatures will be a little below normal, with highs in the mid-50s. Tonight will be on the cold side, with scattered frost, under clearing skies.

Expect lots of sunshine and a warming trend during the holiday weekend, with a southerly return flow developing.

Warm weather will return next weekend that will feature highs in the 70s, starting on Tuesday.

Forecast

Friday: Mix clouds and sun. High 56

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 32

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 59 (32)

Easter: Sunny. High 64 (37)

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 67 (38)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 71 (44)

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High 75 (50)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (51)