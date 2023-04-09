In the wake of stormy conditions last week, beautiful weather arrived for the holiday weekend.

After a chilly Easter morning in the mid-30s, we’re enjoying abundant sunshine, with just a few high, thin clouds. Afternoon temperatures will nudge above the average high of 60 degrees. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly, with lows dipping into the mid-30s, along with scattered frost in low-lying areas.

High pressure will shift east and linger over the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic, providing light southerly breezes and lots of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees early in the week, and continuing rising through the week, as a broad ridge of high pressure aloft expands over the middle of the country.

Expect dry and unseasonably warm weather all week, with highs ranging through the 70s, touching 80 degrees at the end of the week, under mainly sunny skies.

Low pressure developing along the Gulf Coast will eventually drift northeastward, bringing a chance of showers at the end of nex weekend.

Forecast

Easter: Sunny. High 63

Tonight: Clear, cool. Low 35

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 68

Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild. High 72 (41)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 75 (49)

Thursday: Sunny. High 77 (50)

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 79 (52)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 80 (56)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 77 (58)