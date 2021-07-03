Beautiful holiday weekend, late storm possible Sunday

High pressure over the Midwest will drift and promote pleasant conditions, with some clouds. Highs will top out near 80 degrees, an ideal start to the holiday weekend. Temperatures will not be as cool tonight, as northerly winds gradually turn more westerly, with lows only falling back into the mid-60s under fair skies.

Sunday will be turn much more humid by late afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Added moisture could lead to a few pop-up storms toward evening with gusty winds that will dissipate quickly after sunset. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Very warm air and humid conditions return for the first half of next week, with scattered storms possible in the afternoon and evening, becoming more numerous Wednesday into Thursday, when a cold front arrives. Cooler and drier weather will follow next weekend.

Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa (70 mph) is passing south Hispaniola and will be steered toward Cuba and eventually Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week, before turning up the Eastern Seaboard. Last year, we did not see our fifth named storm in the Atlantic until July 6.

Forecast