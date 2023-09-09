QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Peaks of sunshine, high 77

Tonight: Broken clouds, low 62

Sunday: Isolated rain showers, high 78 (60)

Monday: Partly cloudy skies, high 79 (62)

Tuesday: Rain and rumbles, high 74 (56)

Wednesday: Lingering rain showers, high 70 (50)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Mainly cloudy skies will kick off our weekend across central Ohio. Breaks in the clouds will increase during the day as mild air will keep our temperatures in the upper 70s. Very few people will see a quick and isolated rain shower during the afternoon hours. Most of us will stay very quiet for Saturday weekend activities.

Sunday will bring more rain chances to the area, but widespread cloud cover will still be the main highlight. Temperatures will still be below normal for time of year, but only by a few degrees.

Monday will be the last chance that we will see near 80 degree temps for a long while. We are expecting partly cloudy skies and highs around 79 in the city and upper 70s in the outlaying areas.

Rain chances will really increase by Tuesday as more widespread showers and storms will pass through the state. Highs will only be in the mid 70s. Lingering rain will last through Wednesday as temps the rest of the week will only make it to the low 70s.

-Bryan