Beautiful first weekend of spring

We officially arrived at spring today; the vernal equinox happened at 5:37 a.m., with cold readings in the mid-20s!

High pressure will build in from the north promoting fair skies and mild temperatures, with chilly morning, but rising quickly to the seasonable 50s and lows 60s. The weather will continue to be fair and pleasant through Tuesday, with a gradual increase in high clouds. Highs will rise into the lwo to mid-60s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

A return flow of moist air from the Gulf of Mexico will bring an increase in cloudiness Tuesday. Low pressure will track across the northern Plains and Great Lakes Wednesday, triggering some showers. Another storm tracking across the South will bring periods of rain Thursday into Friday, with cooler weather by the weekend.

Forecast