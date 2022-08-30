QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 59

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 81

Thursday: Sunny skies, high 83

Friday: Sunny skies, high 85

Saturday: Partly cloudy, few pop-ups southeast late, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

After a gray start to the day with rain showers in parts of our area, the cold front associated with this, has moved away from our area as clearing skies have taken over. This evening, temps will quickly fall through the 70s after sunset and into the 60s, with overnight lows dropping into the upper to middle 50s with clear skies by daybreak on Wednesday.

Wednesday expect mainly sunny skies, and temps just below normal in the lower 80s. We will have another nice start on Thursday with clear skies and temps in the upper 50s early. Temps will climb back to normal during the day with highs in the lower 80s.

The high that will be dominating our forecast the next few days will slide away slowly by Friday and into the weekend. This will give us a beautiful day on Friday with tons of sunshine and highs in the middle 80s. Temps should be pretty ideal for week 3 of FFN with temps in the lower 80s to upper 70s at kick-off.

The weekend will see some slight changes as a few clouds will work in on Saturday with isolated pop-ups possible later Saturday in our southeastern counties. Temps will push into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday. We will have a few more clouds overnight into Sunday as a weak, and fairly dry front approaches.

At this time, it does not appear that front will bring a lot of moisture up to meet it, but it is something we will closely monitor, as it will be our biggest change in the extended forecast and will fall in the middle of the holiday weekend. As of now, I think we will stay dry, but more seasonal on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

This trend will carry into early next week with partly cloudy skies on Labor Day Monday and highs in the lower 80s. We should push into the lower 80s with more sunshine on Tuesday.

-Dave