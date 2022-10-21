A large, slow-moving upper-level low finally shifted northeast into Canada. High pressure south of Ohio means mostly sunny skies, with some high-level clouds, and mild southerly breeze.

Temperatures will moderate considerably, with plenty of sunshine. Highs will climb into the seasonal upper 60s. The weather will be perfect again for Football Friday Nite, making it 10 consecutive weeks without rain.

Even warmer weather this weekend will help us forget the recent November chill. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s, under mostly sunny skies. Dry weather is expected until midweek, when a frontal system approaches and brings a few showers and a cooldown later in the week,

Forecast

Friday: Sunny, mild. High 68

Tonight: Clear, cool. Low 46

Saturday: Sunny, warmer. High 74

Sunday: Sunny. High 75 (51)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 76 (48)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 73 (52)

Wednesday: Showers early, cooler. High 67 (53)

Thursday: Partly sunny, cooler. High 64 (47)