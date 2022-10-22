High pressure southeast of Ohio is bringing mostly sunny skies, with some high-level clouds, and mild southerly breezes. Temperatures will continue to moderate. Some clouds will move in overnight with an upper-level disturbance, clearing by midday on Sunday.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s this weekend, with pleasant nights, and morning lows in the low 50s.

Dry weather is expected until midweek, when a frontal system approaches and brings a few showers late Tuesday night and Wednesday, leading to a cooldown later in the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High 74

Tonight: Some clouds. Low 52

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 74

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 76 (52)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers west. High 75 (54)

Wednesday: Rainy, cooler. High 62 (55)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy. High 61 (45)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 64 (46)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 65 (48)