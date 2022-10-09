Sunny skies and crisp fall weather continues, as high pressure builds in across the region. The last couple of mornings brought frost and in some areas freezing temperatures that will mark the end of the growing season.

High temperatures are climbing back into the low 60s, after being stuck in the mid-50s the past few days–15 degrees below normal. Patchy clouds will move in late tonight with a weak cold front that is starved for moisture.

Skies will turn sunny again on Monday, and temperatures will return to seasonal levels, near 70 degrees. The warmest weather will occur on Wednesday ahead of another strong cold front in a southwesterly flow, as low pressure crosses the northern Great Lakes.

Showers are likely on Thursday, followed by cooler weather heading into next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Sunny. High 63

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Low 40

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 73 (46)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers p.m. High 73 (55)

Thursday: Showers. High 64 (56)

Friday: Partly sunny, crisp. High 58 (42)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 60 (37)