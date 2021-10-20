We are enjoying a perfect fall pattern featuring sunshine, mild afternoons following chilly mornings in the 40s. High pressure will continue to provide plenty of sunshine, with afternoon readings nudging up into the 70s. A few high clouds will arrive later in the day.

Today will be the mildest day of the week. Clouds will increase tonight, with showers developing around daybreak in central Ohio ahead of a cold front. The rain will end by early afternoon. Cooler daytime temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s are expected with cloud cover and on and off rain.

Another surge of chilly autumn air will arrive in time for the weekend, with temperatures mainly in the upper 50s and low 60s during the afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible Friday, before skies clear over the weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 73

Tonight: Clouds increase, rain late. Low 56

Thursday: Showers early, breezy. High 68

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, stray shower, breezy, cooler. High 57 (51)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 59 (46)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 61 (39)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 65 (49)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 68 (53)