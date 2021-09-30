We are enjoying plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the mid-70s, after a chilly start in the 40s this morning. High pressure over southeastern Canada will dominate our weather through the end of the week.

The ridge of high pressure aloft over the region will flatten and moisture streams north into the western Ohio Valley Saturday, with showers mainly west of the I-71 corridor later in the day. Temperatures will remain on the warm side Saturday, with highs near 80 degrees.

Wet weather will prevail Saturday night into early next week as low pressure becomes entrenched, resulting in cooler daytime readings in the low 70s.

Forecast