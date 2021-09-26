Beautiful fall weather and a warming trend

We are enjoying plenty of sunshine Sunday and seasonable temperatures in the mid-70s, after a chilly start in the 40s this morning.. High pressure will dominate our weather, with a center becoming established in the Southeastern states this week. A clockwise flow will bring warmer weather Monday and mostly sunny skies.

A weak cold front will add some cloudiness Monday evening into Tuesday, with a small chance for a shower. Temperatures will remain on the warm side as the front washes out, but there will be a slight cooling trend later in the week, as high temperatures slip back to the mid-70s under mainly sunny skies.

