Beautiful fall weather and a warming trend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are enjoying plenty of sunshine Sunday and seasonable temperatures in the mid-70s, after a chilly start in the 40s this morning.. High pressure will dominate our weather, with a center becoming established in the Southeastern states this week. A clockwise flow will bring warmer weather Monday and mostly sunny skies.

A weak cold front will add some cloudiness Monday evening into Tuesday, with a small chance for a shower. Temperatures will remain on the warm side as the front washes out, but there will be a slight cooling trend later in the week, as high temperatures slip back to the mid-70s under mainly sunny skies.

Forecast

  • Sunday: Sunny, breezy, mild. High 76
  • Tonight: Mainly clear, not as chilly. Low 58
  • Monday: Sun, few clouds, breezy, warm. High 85
  • Tuesday: Early clouds, sunny. High 78 (59)
  • Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 79 (57)
  • Thursday: Sunny. High 76 (54)
  • Friday: Mostly sunny. High 72 (50)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

Sign up for severe weather alerts

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

The Spectrum 9/26/2021

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Ryan Day and the Buckeyes react to the dominating win over Akron

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 5,000 new cases, 177 hospitalizations

Liz McGiffin: Nice end to the weekend and start to the workweek

WATCH: Ohio State band alumni return for quad Script Ohio

After record-low attendance, OSU fans come out for Akron game

More Local News