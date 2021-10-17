A strong cold front crossed Ohio early in the weekend, ushering in the coolest weather of the season so far. After two weeks of summer warmth and unusually high humidity for October in recent days, fall weather has returned to Ohio.

A strong northwesterly flow held temperatures in the 50s Saturday afternoon, with periods of clouds and sun. Skies have cleared, so expect a chilly Sunday morning in the 40s for the start of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon & 1/2 Marathon at North Bank Park. Afternoon readings will top out in the low 60s, several degrees below normal.

Crisp conditions and plenty of sunshine will prevail most of the week, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A cold front will bring a few showers Thursday.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 63

Tonight: Clear, cool. Low 44

Monday: Sunny. High 68

Tuesday: Sunny. High 71 (46)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 73 (49)

Thursday: Clouds, showers. High 69 (53)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 61 (49)