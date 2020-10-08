Beautiful end to the work week, tropical moisture this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, calm wind, low 47

Friday: Mainly sunny, quite warm, high 78

Saturday: Clouds increase, showers possible late, high 76

Sunday: Sct’d rain showers, high 70

Monday: Rain showers, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a beautiful day today with lots of sunshine and temps a couple of degrees above normal again. Tonight will be clear and nice with temps back near normal in the middle to upper 40s with little to no wind.

Friday, expect a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs that will push back up into the 70s by lunchtime, and into the upper 70s late in the day. This will keep temps in the lower 70s by kickoff of the Football Friday Nite games, and drop us to the middle 60s by the end of the games.

Clouds will filter in overnight Friday night and into Saturday. Temps will bottom out near 60 on Saturday morning and will climb to the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon with clouds thickening up. We will see some rain showers starting to move into the state ahead of the remnants of Delta Saturday night.

Sunday will see more rain showers associated with what is left of Hurricane Delta with the track of the low moving near/across the eastern portion of the state. This will keep temps down near 70 on Sunday. It appears the low will exit east on Monday which will keep rain in the forecast for Monday.

A cold front will sweep through overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning with temps still near 70 with clearing skies on Tuesday. The clearing will set up cooler temps on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

-Dave