Beautiful end to the weekend

QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 65

Monday: Increasing clouds, isolated pop-up late, high 87

Tuesday: Scattered rain & storms, high 85

Wednesday: Few showers, otherwise partly sunny, high 84

Thursday: Mostly sunny & cooler, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Today we still have high pressure in charge which means another clear and cool start to the morning. We have low in the 50s across the area, so grab a warm cup of coffee!

Just like yesterday, we’ll see sunshine through the afternoon help to bring temperatures back up to normal, which is in the mid 80s.

With high pressure sliding off to the east, we’ll see a few more clouds tonight. Lows will stay near our average in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, we’ll see not only more clouds, but warmer temperatures and higher humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s ahead of a cold front.

This front will bring in the chance for showers and storms late Monday night and Tuesday.

We’ll see a few leftover showers on Wednesday. Between sprinkles, we’ll be under a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Dry weather returns for the end of the week thanks to the return of high pressure. Highs will be in the low 80s on Thursday, then warm to the upper 80s by Saturday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz