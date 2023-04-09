QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny sky, high 63

Tonight: Clear sky, low 36

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 67

Tuesday: Warmer sunshine, high 70

Wednesday: Mainly clear, high 75

Thursday: Even warmer, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Sunday & happy Easter!

We have got a beautiful day on tap across the entire state of Ohio. We start with a little bit of frost with temperatures right close to freezing, but we steadily warm up into the low to middle 60s in the Columbus area by this afternoon. Expect clear skies throughout the day and only light winds. Here’s a look at your hourly Easter Sunday forecast:

The rest of the week looks fantastic! We kick off a warming trend, leading to temperatures in the upper 60s for Monday afternoon, under mainly sunny skies.

For Tuesday, expect an even warmer day, sending highs about 10° above normal for this time of year. We’ll top out right near 70 for Tuesday, with continued sunshine.

By Wednesday, we continue to warm, into the middle 70s during the afternoon, with just a few clouds out. We’ll be just a bit breezy during the afternoon.

The warming trend doesn’t stop there! By Thursday, we’re into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies, and just a few clouds. Forecast remains dry most of the week, with just a few light rain chances going into the weekend.

-McKenna