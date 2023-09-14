A cool northwesterly flow will bring true fall weather. Skies will be mostly sunny, and afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s. Clear conditions tonight and light winds will allow readings to dip into the upper 40s for the second morning in a row.

High pressure will build eastward on Friday. with plenty of sunshine. Readings will reach the mid-70s, falling back into the 60s for Football Friday Nite games.

The weather will moderate on Saturday, as readings climb into the seasonal upper 70s. Clouds will gradually increase, but otherwise another perfect weekend for football.

A cold front arriving on Sunday will bring a few rain showers, followed by a return to pleasant weather next week.

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 74

Tonight: Clear, light fog. Low 49

Friday: Partly sunny. High 75

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 79 (51)

Sunday: Few showers. High 74 (56)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 73 (54)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 76 (51)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 80 (54)