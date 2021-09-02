Beautiful early fall weather, low humidity

High pressure in the wake of the passage of the remnants of Ida will build east and provide very pleasant conditions, a northerly flow of air, and plenty of sunshine mixed with fair weather clouds–typical of a September pattern.

Morning lows dipped into the comfortable 50s this morning, which will happen again tonight, with upper 40s in the cooler outlying areas.

As the high slides east over the weekend, a southerly return flow will bring a few clouds and slightly warmer temperatures, but still pleasant for late summer. A weak cold front will approach from the northwest toward the end of the weekend, with only an isolated shower expected early Sunday.

Nice weather will continue next week.

Forecast