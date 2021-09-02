Beautiful early fall weather, low humidity

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High pressure in the wake of the passage of the remnants of Ida will build east and provide very pleasant conditions, a northerly flow of air, and plenty of sunshine mixed with fair weather clouds–typical of a September pattern.

Morning lows dipped into the comfortable 50s this morning, which will happen again tonight, with upper 40s in the cooler outlying areas.

As the high slides east over the weekend, a southerly return flow will bring a few clouds and slightly warmer temperatures, but still pleasant for late summer. A weak cold front will approach from the northwest toward the end of the weekend, with only an isolated shower expected early Sunday.

Nice weather will continue next week.

Forecast

  • Thursday: Partly cloudy, pleasant. High 78
  • Tonight: Clear, comfortable. Low 53
  • Friday: Partly cloudy. High 77
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 79 (56)
  • Sunday: Mix clouds and sun. High 77 (63)
  • Monday: Sunny, little warmer. High 80 (59)
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray storm. High 78 (58)
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 76 (57)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

Sign up for severe weather alerts

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Gallery Hop bounces back, adds game of 'art passports' in Columbus

Six injured after three-vehicle crash in Prairie Township

Victim in critical condition after shooting in west Columbus

Ohio rescue team continues offering aid after Ida

Columbus Police, Ohio State team up to fight crime in University District

More Local News