An area of high pressure will keep skies sunny, with a pleasant northwesterly flow providing comfortable temperatures. Highs will top out near 80, and another cool morning will bring lows early Friday in the upper 50s.

Seasonally warm and dry conditions will continue Friday and Saturday. Clouds will increase over the weekend ahead of a storm system in the upper Midwest that will team up with a southern feature to draw moisture northward into Ohio later in the weekend.

Showers will move in Saturday night and continue, on and off, through Monday, until a cold front pushes through the state. Temperatures will cool down with clouds and showers, with highs in the 70s.

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 80

Tonight: Mainly clear, pleasant. Low 60

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 83

Saturday: Clouds increase, showers late. High 80 (66)

Sunday: Showers likely. High 78 (65)

Monday: Showers continue. High 74 (64)

Tuesday: Showers early, mostly cloudy. High 72 (60)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 74 (56)