Beautiful day, humidity returns with storms Friday in Columbus

We’re enjoying another beautiful day with plentiful sun and a warmup, with highs edging into the seasonable low 80s, after a cool moring in the upper 40s and low 50s.

As an area of high pressure drifts east over the region toward the Mid-Atlantic Coast, a return flow from the south will bring more humidity and warmer weather Friday.

An approaching frontal system will spark mainly afternoon and evening storms Friday ahead of a lifting warm front, which will introduce higher humidity. Evening storms could be on the strong side a threat of damaging winds and hail.

A cold front will push slowly south Saturday. Lingering moisture and heating could lead to a few pop-up showers and storms later in the day, sinking south in the evening.

Sunday will be drier with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity, with high pressure over the Great Lakes. The old frontal boundary will then lift northward Sunday night and Monday, with showers and storms returning. Some tropical moisture may add to the mix from a tropical system in the Gulf States

A surge of refreshingly cool air will follow beginning on Tuesday in the wake of a strong cold front.

Forecast