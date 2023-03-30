Sunshine will be abundant, with light winds and readings rising from a cold start in the 20s to the low 50s. Clouds will arrive from the west at night, limiting the drop in temperature to the low 40s.

Showers will develop later Friday morning, with breezy conditions, and continue off and on through the evening, as temperatures rebound into the low 60s and hold steady overnight. Low pressure tracking through the Central states will push a cold front through the state early Saturday, accompanied by periods of rain and a few embedded gusty thunderstorms.

Winds will increase on Saturday, with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range from the southwest. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers developing in the afternoon, as colder air aloft moves in. Temperatures will fall through the 50s into the mid-40s by early evening. Sunday will bring a return of sunshine and seasonable weather.

Early next week will turn springlike. Temperatures will approach 70 degrees on Monday under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will return Monday night and Tuesday, with scattered showers as a warm front lifts north. Breezy conditions will draw unseasonably warm air northward, with highs in the 70s. Rain is more likely on Wednesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Sunny, crisp. High 54

Tonight: Clouds increase, not as cold. Low 41

Friday: Showers, breezy, mild High 61

Saturday: Windy, colder, showers p.m. High 60, falling to 45

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 53 (29)

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, warmer. High 70 (39)

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, few showers. High 72 (55)

Wednesday: Showers, storm, breezy, warm. High 76 (61)

Thursday: Showers linger. High: 57 (41)