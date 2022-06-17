QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 58

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 76

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 78

Monday: Mixed clouds, high 85

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

After a warm day today with temps again above normal in the upper 80s, we will see a cooler, more comfortable night tonight. Temps will fall back into the middle to upper 50s with a north breeze at 10-15mph. We will enjoy sunshine throughout the upcoming weekend.

As a bonus, temps will remain on the cooler side, with a bit of a breeze on Saturday, highs will remain in the middle 70s. We will see mostly sunny skies again on Sunday, and a slightly warmer day with highs in the upper 70s. Things get slowly back above normal on Monday with highs in the middle 80s with a mix of clouds.

As the warm front lifts north by late Monday, things will start to change as temps will soar on Tuesday into the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. We will see temps remaining in the lower 90s on Wednesday with a few isolated pop-up storms later in the day. Storms will be in the late day forecast again on Thursday as a weak boundary pushes south, with highs around 90.

For Friday of next week, expect partly cloudy skies, and highs back into the upper 80s.

-Dave